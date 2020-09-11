Theresa McPherson
Theresa BERGARA McPherson
VICTORIA - Born April 30, 1955 and passed away on July 24, 2020, Theresa leaves behind son Brian Lanier of Georgia, daughter Laura Lanier, sister Mary Saenz of Victoria, cousins Rachel Camareno of Beeville, Carmen Goldberg of San Antonio, cousins Mario Saenz, Samuel Saenz, Raul Saenz, Monica Saenz, grandsons Dusty Hernandez and Christopher Montgomery Lanier. She was preceded in death by her mother Emma Bergara and grandparents, Willie and Mary Bergara.
Rosary at 9am and Mass at 10am in Theresa’s memory will be held September 12 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with a reception at the VFW Post 4146 Hall following from 11:30 til 1:30pm.

