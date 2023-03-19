Thomas Gonzalas Sr
WACO — Thomas Gonzales Sr. age 78 of Waco passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023. He was born on September 26, 1944. Visitation will be Friday, March 24, 2023, at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home from 5 pm-8 pm, with a Holy Rosary at 6 pm.
Under the Care Of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home 361-575-3212.
