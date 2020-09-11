Thomas O. Manning
SEGUIN FORMERLY OF CALHOUN COUNTY — Thomas O. Manning went to be with the Lord September 6, 2020, at the age of 64. There will be a public visitation on Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 1:00 - 3:00 pm at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Due to COVID 19, the memorial service will be private. The full obituary can be found at www.gracefuneralhome.net
