VICTORIA COUNTY

AGUINAGA, ARMANDO, 65, of Victoria, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.

CERNOCH, ADRIANA SR., 89, of Victoria, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Services are pending with Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.

CALHOUN COUNTY

GOYNES, FRED RANDALL "RANDY", 48, of Saturday, April 11, 2020. Services are pending with Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Services, Inc., Victoria, 361-578-4646.

LAVACA COUNTY

CLIFFE, ROBERT "BOB", 70, of Shiner, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Services are pending with Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.

