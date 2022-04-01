Tom Garcia Castillo
VICTORIA — Tom G. Castillo, age 75 passed away March 7, 2022. He was born January 15, 1947 in Victoria. A Memorial Service will be Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home with a Rosary to start at 10 am.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Manufactured outrage (11)
- RISE and Shine: Diversity conference set for April (10)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: A question of identity (8)
- Do you not hear what I'm saying? (4)
- Texas needs an independent review of Operation Lone Star (3)
- Updated: Victoria criminal justice advocate lied in court about credentials, court documents say (3)
- Beto (29)
- Eloy Barraza (2)
- Frank Q. Ortiz (2)
- Guest column: Ex Post Beto (1)
- Texas GOP’s ‘Papers Please’ approach to protecting oil and gas (1)
Online Poll
Do you have a family doctor?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.