Tommie M. Castanon
EL CAMPO — Tommie Castanon, age 85, of El Campo passed away March 19, 2022. She was born Dec 29, 1936 in Victoria to the late Porfirio and Paula Echeveste Moreno. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am Saturday, March 26,2022 at St Andrew’s Catholic Church with rosary beginning at 9:30 am and mass at 10:00 am. Arrangements under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home.
