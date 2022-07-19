Tommy Joe Gonzales
VICTORIA — Tommy Joe Gonzales, age 69, of Victoria, Texas went home to Heaven on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 19, 2022 from 5PM to 7PM at Colonial Funeral Home, with rosary beginning at 7PM. Funeral mass will be held Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 10AM at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.