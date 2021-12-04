Venancio Cervantes
WHARTON — Venancio Cervantes, 93, of Wharton , passed away December 1, 2021. Graveside viewing will begin at 1:00 pm on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Evergreen Memorial Park in Wharton. Graveside rosary will begin at 1:30 followed by graveside service at 2:00 pm. Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home, El Campo.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Party ‘purity’, electoral politics must stop: (8)
- Same Story Different Version (3)
- West turns up pressure in home-opening win (3)
- Parks & Recreation Master Plan identifies location for new dog park in Riverside Park (1)
- Syndicated column: Why Kyle Rittenhouse should walk free (1)
- Guest column: Change is difficult (3)
- Anton John Mizera Jr. (1)
- Do you prefer real or fake Christmas trees? (1)
- State Editorial: Resign, Craddick and Christian. Regulators misled about winter storm and failed to prevent another (1)
- Did you go to the Shiner-Refugio football game Thursday night? (1)
- Public library funds go toward the public good (1)
- Alice Innocenti Zeplin (1)
- Rudy A. Briones (1)
- Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.8:9-10; quote by Octavia E. Butler (1)
- Alice Innocenti Zeplin (1)
- Syndicated Column: Analysis: Betting a Texas election on a weather forecast (1)
- City Council adopts Parks & Recreation master plan (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.