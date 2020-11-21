Vera Sayles Joshua
EDNA — The family of Vera Joshua would like to invite you to join them today, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:30 am at Slavik Funeral Home Chapel to share your memories of their beloved Vera. Brother Evans from Houston will be officiating. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home, 209 N. Allen St. Edna, TX 77957, 36-782-2152.
