Vickie Jean Thompson
LASALLE — Services to Honor the life of Vickie will be held on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at St. Theresa Catholic Church in LaSalle, Texas. Visitation will be from 1:00pm to 2:00pm with Rosary being recited at 1:30 pm with Father Barnabas officiating. Interment will follow at St. Theresa Catholic Church, please visit www.slavikfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.