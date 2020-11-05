Victor Campillo Altemay
VICTORIA — Victor Campillo Altemay, 65, passed away October 19,2020. He was born in Cuba and a member of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. Graveside service 11:00 am. Friday November 6, 2020 in Nursery Texas, at Nursery Cemetery. Eulogist Pastor Vernon J. Garza. CDC Guidelines will be followed. Services Entrusted To Barefield Funeral Home 361-575-6180.
