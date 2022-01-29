W. R. “Nick” Nichols
TELFERNER — Visitation will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022 from 1-2 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 1:30 p.m., immediately followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m., all at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Interment to immediately follow service at Shillerville Cemetery. www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
