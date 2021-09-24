Wade Gordon
NIXON — On September 21, 2021, Wade Gordon, 65, of Nixon, Texas went home to Heaven. Wade was born on April 19, 1956, in Nixon, Texas, to Merlin C. and Bessie Pearl (Grantham) Gordon. Visitation will be at First Baptist Church, Nixon, Friday, September 24, 2021, 2:00pm-3:00pm. Funeral Service will follow at 3:00pm. Burial in the Nixon Cemetery will follow.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Classic "Do as I say, not as I do" (7)
- Victoria County to declare local state of disaster (5)
- Guest column: Truth telling, one person at a time (4)
- Letter: You are in charge of your healthcare, not the government (4)
- Letter: Open carry is to make one safe (18)
- 'I'm in their corner': Victoria criminal justice activist pushes envelope for indigent defendants (2)
- City of Victoria considers creating a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone downtown (2)
- Downtown Victoria serves as community's face to rest of world (2)
- We live in Constant Turrmoil (9)
- Syndicated column: America's slow suicide (2)
- "#JusticeForJacque": Community calls for change after dog that bit woman's face is euthanized (w/ video) (1)
- Letter: If column was meant as satire, it failed (1)
- Jamie Ray McAdams (1)
- Political cartoon for Sept. 17 (1)
- Glenn Christian (1)
- Motorcycle Cannonball riders to arrive in Victoria Friday (1)
- Letter: Determining whether to rebuild or patch up Stroman campus (1)
- Dietitian Dish: Does an apple a day keep the doctor away? (1)
- Victoria Stroman graduate leaves impact on game (1)
- E.W. "Mike" Kandis (1)
- Guest column: Are you certain, the power of noticing (1)
- Emma Gloria Castillo (1)
- COVID-19 antibody infusion center opens Wednesday (w/video) (1)
- Debbie Villegas Montez (1)
Online Poll
Do you have a hummingbird feeder?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.