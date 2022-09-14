Wallace Vaughn
Williams
PENSACOLA — Wallace Vaughn Williams, 91, passed away Fri., Sept. 16th, 2022. Family and friends will gather for visitation Fri., Sept. 16th, 2022, from 5 to 7PM at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 West Austin Street in Port Lavaca. Funeral Mass will be Sat., Sept 17, 2022, at 10AM at 1st United Methodist Church, 601 South 2nd Street in Seadrift. Burial to follow Mass at Seadrift Cemetery.
