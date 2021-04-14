Wayne Gage
PORT LAVACA — Wayne Gage, 93, of Port Lavaca passed away April 8, 2021. Visitation will be Fri., 4/16/21 from 1-2 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home followed by funeral services at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Visit www.richardsoncolonial.com for more information.
