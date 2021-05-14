Wesley L Brewer
BUFFALO, NY — May 6, 2021 of Buffalo, NY. Beloved husband of 60 years to Annette (nee Kozlowski); loving father of Annette (Ben) Speer, Denise (David) Carter and Lucy (Raj) Trivedi; cherished grandfather of Natasha, Tori and Jared; great-grandfather of Taelynn and CJ. Also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Sunday from 4-8PM at the Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home, 2510 Union Rd. Cheektowaga. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 9:30AM in St. Joseph Cathedral, 50 Franklin St. Buffalo. Please assemble at Church. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Wesley’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, face coverings and social distancing is required at both funeral home and church. Leave condolences at SmolarekCares.com.

