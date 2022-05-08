William Arrington Kalich, 53 of Victoria, passed from this earth, Saturday, May 7th, 2022. Family and friends will gather Wednesday, May 11th for visitation and service at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy., beginning at 12PM, service will begin at 2PM. Burial will follow at Wood Hi Cemetery. www.gracefuneralhome.net.
William Arrington Kalich
