William “Bill” Swaim
PORT LAVACA — William “Bill” Swaim, of Port Lavaca, went to be with the Lord Tues., Aug. 29, 2023. Visitation will begin Thurs., Sept. 7, 2023, 11AM - 1PM with a Chapel Service at 1PM at Grace Funeral Chapel. Burial to follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Services under the care of Grace Funeral Chapel, 361-552-1705.
