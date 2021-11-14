William Joseph Bochat
SAN ANTONIO — William went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 8, 2021. A funeral mass will take place on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, 1602 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, Tx 78232. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, 17501 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, Tx 78266.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.