William Lee Upham
VICTORIA — William Lee Upham Jr., 72, passed away Sunday, August 28th, 2022. Family and friends will gather for visitation Friday, 9/02, from 12:30 to 1:30PM and for the Holy Rosary to be recited at 1:30PM. Mass will be held for William immediately after the Rosary at 2PM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 704 Mallette Dr. in Victoria. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- National editorial :Political bravery in the United States keeps democracy alive: (18)
- Victoria-area students could get reprieve as Biden administration cancels some debt (10)
- Letter: Banning semi-automatic rifles worked in 1994 (3)
- Victoria council to vote on lowering tax rate by 3 cents (2)
- Guest column: Trust your conscience (1)
- Letter: Abortion issue is a matter of religion (1)
- Andrew Schroer: Dying is just like being born (1)
- Bloomington gets season off to successful start (1)
- Jim Graff: God has an amazingly fruitful and fulfilling life for us (1)
- 'The Grid' podcast: Writers always try to establish a 'voice,' now you can hear them too (1)
- Guest column: Adapting for the future (3)
- City Corner: Protect your catalytic converter with these safety tips (1)
- Guest column: Banning books runs counter to tenet of American democracy (4)
- Football is back! Friday night lights return (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.