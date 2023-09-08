Ynocencio “Chencho” Garcia
YORKTOWN — Ynocencio “Chencho” Garcia, Yorktown, passed away Sept. 5, 2023. Visitation is from 5-8pm Thurs., Sept. 7, at Finch Funeral Chapel with Rosary at 7pm. Mass is 10am Friday, Sept. 8, at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Interment, Westside Cemetery. Online guestbook may be signed at finchfuneralchapels.com Finch Funeral Chapel 361 564-2277
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.