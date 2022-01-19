Yolanda G. Ordonez
CUERO — Yolanda G. Ordonez, 66, of Cuero passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021. A memorial service will be held Thursday, January 20, 2022, 1PM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Richard Bediako officiating. You may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
