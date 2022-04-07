Yung Hi “Mickey” Kruse
PALACIOS — The family would like to invite to help them honor their beloved Mickey on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1206 4th Street, Palacios, Texas, interment will follow at Palacios Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church will be greatly appreciated. Services by Slavik Funeral Home, 361-782-2152.
