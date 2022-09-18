Debbie Castro Fox
GOLIAD — Debbie Castro Fox, 61, passed from this earth, September 13, 2022. A native of Goliad, Debbie was born, July 5, 1961 to the late Delfino and Mary Castro.
Debbie was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. Her love for her family helped give her the strength to fight the scleroderma that took her from us too soon. Since she was born, Debbie was iron willed in every single way, shape and form. She never missed any of her kid’s functions. Debbie retired from the Goliad ISD after 23 years of service. She always loved spending time with her family, going for a long ride the motorcycle and spending time in the outdoors, camping. Debbie will be missed dearly by all who loved her, especially her fur baby, Chula. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Delfino Jr. and Mary Castro; brothers, Raul, Ernest and Eddie Castro and granddaughter, Kendall Fox.
Debbie is survived by her husband of 43 years, Thomas (Rusty) Fox; son, Thomas I. Fox; daughters, Rene (Jarrett) Gutierrez and Amber Fox; grandchildren, Kaelynn, Katie, Emma, and Nicolette Fox; Conner Fox Gohlke, Broc and Harper Gutierrez, Kadence and Kinsley Garcia; brothers, Jimmy (Josie) Castro and Jerry Castro; sisters, Linda (Cris) Martin and Nancy Castro; sister-in-law, Carol (Rick) Henrichs and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held, Monday, September 19th from 5pm to 8 pm at Grace Funeral Home Goliad with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm. Funeral services will be at 10am, Tuesday, September 20th at Grace Funeral Home Goliad. Burial will follow in Glendale Cemetery.
Honoring her as Pallbearers will be Jimmy Castro, Jarrett Gutierrez, Conner Fox-Gohlke, Cruz Castro, Andrew Bedyneck and Rick Henrichs. Honorary pallbearers are Cris Martin, David Garcia and all of her grandchildren.
Thought and memories may be shared at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home Goliad.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.