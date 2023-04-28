Debbie Lynn Taylor
VICTORIA — Debbie Lynn Taylor 63 years old went to be with the Lord on April 21, 2023. She was born December 13, 1959, to the late Charlie Taylor and Bernita Calloway Taylor in Victoria, Texas.
Family and friends will gather for a Graveside Service Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Westhoff Cemetery, Highway 87, at 11AM with Rev. Walter Gant to officiate the service.
Debbie leaves behind to cherish her memories siblings; Linda Lott, Anthony Taylor (Cathy), Charles Taylor (Thelma) & Edwin Taylor & a host of nieces & nephews.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents; Charlie Taylor and Bernita Calloway Taylor, siblings: James Taylor & Dale Taylor.
Debbie was a loving sister, aunt, sister-in-law and friend. She was a member of the Palestine Baptist Church in Victoria Texas. She was very techy and enjoyed working on computers, she put her skills to work at City of Dallas. Debbie was adventurous and enjoyed the life of traveling, concerts, music and tennis. She will be greatly missed.
The family would like to give a special thanks to her nieces Melinda Ware and Melanie Lott for being there for her in her time of need.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

