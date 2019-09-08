DEBBIE K. WARZECHA VICTORIA - Debra Kay Binz Salyer Warzecha, 56, passed away at her home in Victoria on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. Debbie was born October 22, 1962 in Cuero, Texas to the late Milton and Margaret Wendel Binz. She is survived by her daughter, Ashley Vuillemin (Mitchell), son, Cody Salyer (Tham Le); sister, Karen Simmons (Lewis), sister, Linda Light (Ricky); brother, Ronnie Binz (Wanda); grandchildren, Mitchell Jr, and Aubrey Vuillemin; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was the youngest of five children and loved by all. She was a member of Christ the Victor Lutheran Church and enjoyed drawing, fishing, exercising, and cooking in her spare time. She began working at the District Attorney's office in 1983 and retired from DPS in 2006. Memorial Services to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Share memories with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
