DEBORAH DEBBIE STANGE VICTORIA - Deborah "Debbie" Louise Stange left for heaven on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was born in Victoria, TX on February 25, 1962 to David and Betty Clark. Debbie graduated from Stroman High School, Victoria College, and the University of Houston-Victoria. She married the love of her life Dusty Stange on May 30, 1981. During high school, she started working at the family business, Victoria Blue Print Company and continued as owner when Betty retired. During her career, she was active in many organizations in church and the community. Debbie leaves behind her parents; husband; daughters, Brittney (Bryan) Smith and Hillary Stange; sister, Deana Smith; her precious granddaughter, Evangeline Smith; and nieces, nephews, and cousins who will miss her dearly. Debbie was always there for her family and friends, was the party organizer, a fabulous cook, and an amazing seamstress. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 pm, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Christ the Victor Lutheran Church with Rev. Cheryl Kester-Schmidt officiating. Burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers are Johnny Dees, Thomas Crow, T.C. Crow, Brian Tumey, Will Vincent, Bryan Smith, Joshua Trappe and Winston Smith. Words of comfort may be shared with the family www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com

