Deborah “Debbie” Sue Fowler
GANADO — Deborah Sue “Debbie” Fowler passed away after a courageous fight against cancer at the age of 71, surrounded by her loving family at her home on Monday, May 2nd, 2022. She was born in Liberty, Texas to Mary Eva and Ray E. Hutson on July 15, 1950. Her siblings include Waunice, and her husband Sonny Wood of Louise, TX, Glenda Julian of Zavala, TX, Barbara and her husband Marvin Peterek of Victoria, TX, Patti Hutson and her husband John Mays of Victoria, TX, E. Keith Hutson, wife Margaret, of Katy, Texas and Cindy Nixon, of Ganado, Tx. Debbie attended school at Ganado High School and Wharton County Jr. College, before becoming a florist, a mom, and a joint business owner of Fowler House Movers, Inc. Debbie is survived by her husband, Anthony, of 51 years. Debbie met her husband, in grade school, and they became high school sweethearts and married on a beautiful spring day in April at Assumption Catholic Church in Ganado, Texas in 1971. Debbie and Anthony made their home in Ganado, Tx and were blessed with five children, Gregg Fowler of Ganado, Clint Fowler, Shellee’ Fowler Turner, married to Dennis Turner of Katy, Kirk Fowler, married to Valerie, of Victoria, and Rory Fowler, with May Vang, of Ganado, The simplest pleasures of life brought Debbie joy. She loved making delicious meals for her family, she enjoyed quiet evenings reading her favorite Nicholas Sparks novel about the North Carolina Shore. She loved the beach, beautiful flowers, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was proud to tell everyone about all of her grandchildren, a grandmother to three sets of twins. Her grandchildren include Hailee, Tyler, Levi, and Lily, parents are Kirk and Valerie, Madeline, Evie, Olivia, Sophia and Hutson Turner, parents are Shellee’ and Dennis Turner. Debbie is preceded in death by parents, her son, Clint, her brother-in-law John Mays, and granddaughter Olivia. Visitation will be held at Ganado Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, May 6 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral Services will be Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Assumption Catholic Church, beginning with visitation from 9:am to 10:am with a Rosary being recited at 9:30 am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 am with Father Greg Korenek officiating . Interment will follow at Assumption Catholic Cemetery, followed by a meal at the Parish Hall. The family of Debbie would like to thank Dr. Eric Jonasch, Dr. Mike Franco, Oanh Pham, NP Susan Vargas, Rosie Calva, MD Anderson Staff, and South Texas Hospice Staff and Nurses. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Ganado Funeral Home, 800 S. Third St. Ganado, TX 77957, 361-771-2120.
