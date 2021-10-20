DEBORAH KAYE MARTIN
PORT LAVACA — Deborah Kaye Martin, age 67, passed away on Monday October 11, 2021, at Littleton Adventist Hospital in Littleton, CO. She was born on August 31, 1954 in Corpus Christi, TX to Hertha and Emil Konrad. She was a graduate from Calhoun High School in Port Lavaca TX, where she lived most of her life.
Having faced many challenges in her life, Deborah handled every obstacle with grace and kindness and strength like no other. She had fierce faith in God and a true passion for life. She enjoyed spending any time she could with family and friends, but especially with her only child & daughter, Loretta. She enjoyed traveling, going to concerts, and singing in the Church Choir. She had a voice and a laughter that could fill any room. She will always be remembered as the sweetest person who ever lived and will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, Hertha and Emil, her sister Irene and her brother, Donnie. She is survived by her daughter, Loretta; her two sisters, Janice and Carlyn and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Deborah’s wish was to be cremated; therefore, her family will be holding a celebration of life memorial service on November 1, 2021 at Salem Lutheran Church in Port Lavaca TX @ 2:00pm with a lunch and visit prior from 12-2:00pm. Please feel free to attend in any part and share in the laughs, memories, and reminiscing. We know this is what Deborah would want.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.