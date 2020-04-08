DEBORAH HILL SNIDER VICTORIA - Momma took her last earthly breath at 6:54 pm on April 4th, 2020. She is now resting in the embrace of Christ our Savior, whom she loved and worshipped from a young age. She was born in Victoria, Texas, on April 23, 1964, to Harry O. Hill and Barbara Maxey Hill. She is survived by her mother, her brother, Steve Hill (Joan) of Tupelo, MS., and her three children, Christen L. Baros , Jeremy W. Baros, both of Victoria, and Casey D. Hall (Matt) of Houston, and a grandbaby on the way. She is preceded in death by her beloved father, paternal grandparents, and maternal grandparents. Momma loved the Dallas Cowboys and was "Country before being country was cool". She was always there for those she loved and there to give advice, but she was also the first to tell you, "I told you so!" when you didn't take her advice and she was right. She was and will always be loved my many and cherished by all. Cremation services Entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation services, 361-578-4646.
