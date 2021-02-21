DEBORAH WHEELER DAILY
SAN ANTONIO — Deborah Wheeler Daily, 68 of San Antonio, TX passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021.
Debbie was born in Victoria, TX on June 18, 1952. She and her parents moved to McAllen in the early 1960’s then later returned to Victoria where she graduated from Victoria High School.
She moved to San Antonio in the early 1970’s to attend San Antonio College while working for Tom Benson Chevrolet. Then, after several years at CIGNA Insurance Company, she made Valero Energy Corporation her career and eventually retired.
Debbie was preceded in death by her husband Lenard L. Daily, her parents and stepmother.
