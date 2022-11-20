Debra D. Zaiontz
PEARLAND — Debra D. Zaiontz, formerly of Victoria, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at the age of 59. She was born October 8, 1963 in Yorktown, Texas, to the late Eugene and Martha Zaiontz.
She is survived by her son Dylan Boe, daughter Chelsea Thomas (Manny), grandchildren Sadie, Sonny, Daniel, Emerson and Sefton, and her sister Tanya Zaiontz (Mike).
Debra was a retired school teacher, having taught pre-k and kindergarten for 24 years in Brazosport ISD. She devoted many hours volunteering with her church family at New Hope Church in Alvin, Texas. She enjoyed traveling and staying in contact with friends and family. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren.
A memorial service was held at the Alvin Campus of New Hope Church on Saturday, November 19. A graveside service will be held at Burns Station Cemetery near Cuero at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Burns Station Cemetery Maintenance Fund.
