Debra "Debbie" Louise Briscoe
VICTORIA — Debra “Debbie” Louise Briscoe was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on the morning of April 2, 2023 at the age of 63.
Debbie was born in Weimer, TX to James & Evelyn Briscoe on August 4, 1959. She was a graduate of Victoria High School and furthered her studies in Accounting and Criminal Justice in Victoria and Huntsville.
She was employed with First Victoria National Bank for over 20 years and with Jeannie’s Daycare for the last 5 years. She was a long time member of Northgate Church of God in Victoria.
Her greatest joy was helping raise her great-nephew, Brandyn Briscoe.
Debbie is survived by her siblings; Jimmie Dale Sturm, Jeannie & Bud Barletta, Janet & Danny Tinker, Jannelle Reha, Jackie & Jack Stockstill, Ervin (Bubba) Duane Briscoe.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Ervin Briscoe and Evelyn Layton Briscoe; her grandparents, Sirca & Sarah Brisco and Louie & Evelyn Layton.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 3pm at Northgate Church of God in Victoria.

