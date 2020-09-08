Debra Kay Donnell
HALLETTSVILLE — Debra Kay Donnell, 65, of Hallettsville, Texas, passed from this life on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in Victoria, Texas. She was born on August 12, 1955 in Wharton, Texas to Jackson and Emily (Rose) Anderson.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 am Thursday, September 10, 2020 at C. T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home in West Columbia with Pastor Jim Herrington officiating. Burial will follow at Sweeny Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Jeff Anderson, Ben Anderson, Ronald Anderson, Mark Taylor, Geno Reichert, Donald Reichert, Tim Schotts, and Matt Ramirez. Honorary pallbearers will be Manual Campus, Quentin Woodwick, and Darrell Thompson.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 5:30 pm - until 7:30 pm also at the funeral home.
Debra is survived by her husband, Michael K. Donnell; sons, Jeff Anderson and John Presley and wife, Candice; stepdaughters, Chrystal Pierce and husband, Chase, and Stephanie Gregurek and husband, Chris; brother, Mike Anderson; grandchildren, Tori Schuelke and husband, Jarrod, Ben Anderson, Alexis Presley, Makena Presley, Lucas Pierce, Kessid Pierce, Raleigh Pierce, Laynee Gregurek, and Wyatt Gregurek; great-grandchildren, Easton Schuelke, Sterling Schuelke, and Kaylea Anderson; nieces, Tammy Anderson and Lori Taylor; nephew, Ronald Anderson; best friend, Judy Jernigan; among with great-nieces and great-nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Emily Lorraine Rose; father, Jackson Benjamin Anderson; sister, Betty Anderson West; nephew, Michael David Anderson.
