Debra LaRue Smith
VICTORIA — Debra LaRue Smith, 60, of Victoria, Texas, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, after battling Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Emphysema, and multiple bouts with pneumonia.
She was born on November 9, 1961, in Grand Junction, Colorado, and adopted by her loving parents Oscar and Margala Smith of Victoria, Texas. Later in life she united with her birth family and was able to spend time with them before passing away.
She devoted her life to her three children and worked multiple jobs in the Grocery and Hospitality Sector throughout her life to provide her children with the best life possible. Some of her proudest moments in her life were centered around them and their accomplishments in school, college, and their careers as her legacy continues to live through them, their children, and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother Margala Smith, biological mother Dion Murrieta, biological brother Johnny Zapar, and great grandchild Emersyn Salazar.
She is survived by her father Oscar Smith, biological father Al Zapar, brother and spouse Chris and Kay Smith, biological brother/sister Tim Miller, Michael Zapar, and Alexandra Smida, her children and spouses Jacob and Shelley Houston, Joshua and Bonnie Houston, Amanda Houston and fiancé Robert Hardrick, and Katherine Reyna, her grandchildren Tyree Hall, Taylor and Phillip Sanchez, Kendra Dora, Tabree Houston, Bailey Williams, Kaylah Houston, Labree Parr, Jaycob Houston, Jordan Houston, Lea’Yanna Bonds, Tyler Houston, Serlo Bonds Jr., Austin Houston, and Lealon Hardrick, her great grandchildren Paxton Hall, Emberlee Salazar, Ziyanna Sanchez, and Kai Hall, and nephews John Smith and Jason Smith.
As she lived her life, she had several others that looked up to her, thought of her as family, and called her Mimi as all her other grandchildren did. Some of these include Michelle Canava, Robyn Ware, Anaise Ware, Miguel Zapata, Quincy Johnson, Terry Hernandez, Tiffany Purpich, Jason Purpich, Terra Purpich, Ashley Northrup, Krissiana Northrup, Melody Perez, Lashay Jones, La’saiah Richardson, La’siyah Richardson, and Dennis Richardson.
Services to celebrate her life will be held at Barefield Funeral Home (1505 S Laurent Victoria, Texas) on Saturday July 23, 2022, at 3pm.
Cremation Services entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc. 361-578-4646.
