Debra Lee Fishbeck
VICTORIA — Debra Lee Fishbeck passed away on November 24, 2022, at age 68. She was born to Leslie Lawrence Buchhorn and Alta Lee Mueller on September 16, 1954, in Victoria, Texas. Debra was a fiercely dedicated mother and grandmother. Family came first and was above all else to Debra, a value she instilled in all those around her. The hole left by her absence will be impossible to fill.
In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, Debra also loved dancing, playing piano, gardening, decorating for the holidays, movies, and spending time with her many friends. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her.
Debra met her husband, Preston Louis Fishbeck, a match truly made in heaven, at Victoria High School. They married in 1974 and went on to have one child, Ryan Preston Fishbeck. She attended Victoria College and spent a 48-year career as a Medical Laboratory Technologist at Detar Hospital, Regional Medical Laboratory and Citizens Medical Center.
Debra joins Leslie Lawrence and Alta Lee Buchhorn in Heaven. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Preston Fishbeck, sister Fay Hagans, brother Darryl Buchhorn, son Ryan Fishbeck, granddaughter Kolbi Fishbeck, and grandson Blake Fishbeck.
Debra was our dearly loved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and niece, and she will be greatly missed by her loving family and many close friends. A funeral service will be held at Martin Luther Evangelical Lutheran Church at 2535 Coletoville Rd, Victoria, TX, 77905 on November 30, 2022, at 1:00 pm, followed by interment at Memory Gardens Cemetary in Cuero, TX. A visitation will be held at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 3304 E Mockingbird Ln, Victoria, TX, 77904 on November 29, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of South Texas.
“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; love leaves a memory no one can steal”
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
Online Poll
Are you still eating Thanksgiving leftovers?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.