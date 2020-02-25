DEBRA K. LORFING INEZ - Debra K. Lorfing, 61, Inez, passed away on February 21, 2020. She was born in Chula Vista, CA to Garold and Nalda Johnson on June 4, 1958. Debra was raised in Spring Valley, CA and graduated from Monte Vista High in 1975. She met her husband, Alan, who was homeported in San Diego. They were later married at First English Lutheran Church of Victoria on June 4, 1981. In 1985, their first daughter, Kellie, was born; followed by their second, Michelle, in 1990. Debra's most joyous times were spent with her 4 granddaughters, and 1 grandson, who adored her greatly as their Mimi. Debra is survived by: her husband Alan, of 38 years; daughters, Kellie Martin (Bryan), and Michelle Lorfing; mother-in-law Eunice Lorfing; brothers, Robert (Sue), Michael, and Richard Johnson (Alma); sister Pamela Roark (Carlton); brother-in-law Neil Lorfing (Janet); sister-in-law Sandra Seals; grandchildren, Kinsley, Lexi, Addyson, Aubrie, and Wyatt; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Debra was preceded in death by; her parents, sister Patricia Johnson, father-in-law Alfred Lorfing, and brother-in-law, Greg Seals.. Funeral Service: 2 pm, Thursday Feb. 27, 2019, at Kubena Funeral Home. Visitation: 5 pm to 8 pm, Wednesday at Kubena Funeral Home. Pallbearers: Bryan Martin, Neil Lorfing, Michael Seals, Jason Seals, John Seals, and Galen Fojt. Honorary Pallbearers: John Parker, Kevin Stancik, Michael Whiting, Brian Seals, Luke Hill, and Tyler Bryan. Officiant: Rev. Jim Pearson. Memorials: Shiloh Cemetery Perpetual Care, Shiloh Community Center General Fund, or Donor's Choice. Burial: Shiloh Cemetery.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Commented
- From the Advocate Editorial Board: It depends on what the meaning of the word 'is' is (9)
- Guest column: Open letter to Donald Trump (6)
- What's a Democrat to do? (5)
- Abbott touts Morrison's record during Victoria rally (3)
- Queen Victoria contestant hopes to inspire others (3)
- Letter: Reader questions effectiveness of reelecting county commissioner (3)
- Pro/Con: Should employers screen potential employees for nicotine use? (3)
- VISD school board discuss attendance zone changes (3)
- Guest column: Administration seems to operate on a different leadership theory (3)
- Letter: Save our country by voting for Trump (3)
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.