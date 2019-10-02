DEBRA J. MATTHEWS VICTORIA - Debra J. Matthews went to be with the Lord September 29, 2019 at the age of 62. She was born December 18, 1956 in Cherry Point, North Carolina to the late Vernon Hunt Jr. and Lilla Lenore Lee Hunt. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her first husband Rodney Chesney and her second husband Danny Matthews. She is survived by her brother Vernon Hunt, III and nephew Ryan Hunt both of Aurora, CO; sons James and Donna Matthews of Katy, TX; Timothy and Kerry Matthews of Victoria, TX; Nathan and Rachel Matthews of Katy, TX and Joshua and Ashley Matthews of Minneola, TX and numerous grandchildren. Debra was a very active member at Trinity Episcopal Church where she was President of Daughters of the King, as well as involved in Office Angels, Sandwich Ministry and Women's Bible Study. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

