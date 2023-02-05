Debrah Walton Justice
HOMESTEAD FL — God gave us Deb on Easter Sunday 1944, and called her home on January 19th 2023. She is survived by her husband Marvin Bo Justice and sons Reese Walton (Dena) and Charlie Bo Justice (Donna) of Victoria, and Brian Wade Justice of Florida, and many grand children and great grand children. Although an RN, Deb is remembered as Campaign Associate for the Victoria United Way where she helped to form one of the top midsized UW in the US with 20 consecutive successful campaigns.
Deb’s love extended to her dogs Yeti and Grouper, Golf and Fishing. Deb founded the Ladies Golf Association at Redland Golf and Country Club in FL where she became past stroke play, match play, and Presidents Cup Champion.
She loved the volunteers, the agencies, and the ones who got help when it was needed. A beautiful, remarkable women who touched many lives.
