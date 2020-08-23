Delbert Webb
OF ARDMORE, OKLAHOMA — formerly of Round Rock, Texas was born on July 21, 1950 in Smiley, Texas and passed away on August 20, 2020. Del is survived by his loving wife since May 30, 1970, Patricia Ann (Henneke) Webb, of Ardmore; his mother, Agnes Inez (West) Webb, of Smiley; his daughter Christy Ritchie and husband Wilson of Pflugerville, Texas; son Stephen Webb and wife Krisan of Ardmore, Oklahoma; and beloved granddaughter (that he referred to as “Paw Paw’s little girl”), Shelby Webb, of Ardmore, Oklahoma, in addition to his brother, John Webb (wife Lisa) of Nixon; two sisters: Karen Lohse and Ellen Melissa Laging (husband Michael), both of Smiley, Texas; brothers-in-law Jimmy Henneke (wife Diana) of Yorktown; and Bob Henneke of Corpus Christi plus numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, 8/25/2020, 5:00pm-8:00pm at Finch Funeral Chapel, 308 E. Third St., Nixon, Texas. Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, 8/26/2020, 11:00am at Pilgrim Cemetery, 1699 CR 210, Smiley, Texas.
