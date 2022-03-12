Delfina “Fina” Martinez Rodriguez
GOLIAD — Delfina “Fina” Martinez Rodriguez went to be with the Lord, March 7, 2022 at the age of 95. She was born in Berclair, Texas on May 28, 1926.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Maximo and Cruz Martinez, husband Luciano Rodriguez Sr, sons Luciano Jr, Gilbert, Ernest and Ramon, brothers Cruz Martinez, Maximo Martinez Jr, sister, Lucia Castilla and great-grandchildren Jason Titan Rodriguez and Isreal Hernandez.
She is survived by her sons Jerry (Gloria) Rodriguez Sr, Alberto (Mary Alice) Rodriguez, Rene Rodriguez, daughter Leticia (Roger) Hernandez, sisters Regina Carabajal, Margarita Castilla, brother Joe (Sylvia) Martinez, 20 grandchildren, 66 great-grandchildren, 18 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
As the matriarch of the family, Delfina was a loving mother, sister, wife, grandmother, and aunt. She was a homemaker who loved to cook and sew items for her grandchildren. She had a big heart, smile and wonderful loving person. Her dedication to her family was insurmountable. She also enjoyed being outdoors taking care of her roses. She helped raise many of her grandchildren and great -grandchildren. Delfina meant the world to so many people and her passing is a loss to many. She was a devoted catholic. Delfina’s family would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to Olivia Rubio that helped care for Delfina over the last 8 years.
Pallbearers are her grandsons: Jerry Rodriguez Jr, Ricky Rodriguez, Gilberto Rodriguez Jr, Alberto Rodriguez Jr, Lee Hernandez, Lonnie Hernandez, and Ramon Rodriguez Jr
Family and friends will gather for visitation on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 9:00 AM with a rosary to be recited at 12:30 PM at Grace Funeral Home Goliad, 214 N. Market St. Goliad, Texas. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 1:00 PM with Father Ty Bazar officiating. Burial will follow at Berclair Cemetery. Food will be provided after the service at Goliad Community Center, 450 S. Market St. Goliad, Texas.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
