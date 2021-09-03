Delfina Perez Servantes
PORT LAVACA — Delfina Perez Servantes, 74, of Port Lavaca, Texas, went to be with our Lord on Monday, August 30, 2021. She was born in Alice, Texas to the late Pablo and Eloisa Cardona Garcia on March 5, 1947. Delfina was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother that will be deeply missed. Besides working as a fulltime wife and mother of four children, she also made time in her life to help raise many of the families’ nephews and nieces from babies to early elementary years. She soon became known as “Grandma Fina” to many of the kids in the family. She always had the patience to help raise the grandchildren and always keep that smile even after a long hard day. She was a devout member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. Most of her happiest times revolved around church events, church gatherings and catholic school functions. You could almost say she found her inner peace around the catholic church and her catholic family. There never was a mass that you didn’t attend that you wouldn’t see her sitting on that last pew along with her husband. She always took so much pride watching her kids volunteer and serve the catholic church, you truly could see the pride in her face. It so fitting that after her death, she could be brought back to the place that was so near and dear to her heart, Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.
Delfina is preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Frank Nunez Servantes, daughter; Mona Servantes, sons; Ricky Servantes and his wife Patsy, Ruben Servantes and his wife Rosa Linda, and Frank Servantes, Jr., sister; Diana Cruz and her husband Henry, brothers; Johnny Perez and his wife Nancy, and Hector Garcia and his wife Naya. She also leaves behind six grandchildren who were her pride and joy, Devin Servantes, Derek Servantes, Ryan Salinas, Dylan Servantes, Julia Servantes, and Valerie Servantes, all of whom will cherish her memory.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021 from 5-7 p.m., immediately followed by a Rosary at 7 p.m., all at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Mass of Catholic Burial will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church with Father Tommy Chen officiating, immediately followed by interment at Port Lavaca Cemetery. Due to the rise in Covid 19 cases, the family asks that everyone wear a mask to all services.
Serving as pallbearers will be John Anthony Perez, Joshua Perez, Jeremy Romo, Raymond Villanueva, Ryan Salinas, and Davy Villanueva.
Honorary pallbearers will be Derek Servantes, Dylan Servantes, Eugene Barefield, Emma Jay Perez, Pablo Garcia, Julia Servantes, Valerie Servantes, and Devin Servantes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church or Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic School.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
