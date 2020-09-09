Delfina Tamez
Bustamante
NIXON — Delfina Tamez Bustamante of Nixon, Texas passed away on September 5, 2020 at the age of 90. Delfina was born on March 12, 1930 in Gonzales, Texas to Ciriaco Lopez and Leonor (Torres) Lopez. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raul Tamez; sons, Presiliano Tamez and Jose Angel Tamez; grandchildren, Priscilla Tamez and Joey Angel Tamez; and sister, Jovita Cardenas. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Nora Gaytan (Emilio); sons, Rick Tamez, Fred Tamez (Vivian), and Bob Tamez (Sally); daughter-in-law, Janie Tamez; grandchildren, Pres, Jr., Leticia, Sonia, Ricardo Raul, Paul Jeremy, Melissa, Angelica, Kathy, Kristin, Fred Jr., Saundra, Casey, Tina, and Tim; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Janie Cevallos; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020, 10:00am-12:00pm at Finch Funeral Chapel in Nixon, Texas.
FUNERAL SERVICE
Thursday, September 10, 2020
12:00pm
Finch Funeral Chapel, Nixon
Interment will follow at Nixon Latin American Cemetery. Services will be officiated by Lupe Naceanceno. Serving as Pallbearers will be Fred Tamez, Jr., Ricardo Raul Tamez, Corey Villareal, Franklin Shropshire, Gage Gaytan, Deven Delgado, and Tim Tamez. You are welcome to sign the online guestbook at www.finchfuneralchapels.com. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required in the funeral home and social distancing will be observed. Services in care of Finch Funeral Chapel, LLC.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.