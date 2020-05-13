DELIA DELGADO PORT LAVACA - Delia Delgado, 68, of Port Lavaca, went to be with the Lord, on May 4, 2020 after her courageous battle with cancer. She was born November 8, 1951 in Port Lavaca to the late Benito and Santos Ybarra. Delia was a member of Calvary Assembly of God. She enjoyed spending time with her family and outdoors with her grandchildren. She will be remembered as a great woman of faith, a true prayer warrior and "Momo" to many. She is survived by her loving husband, Charles Delgado Jr.; daughters, Barbara Rodriguez (Robert), Jessica Martinez (Marcus), and Dana Almanzar (Nathan); brother, Alonzo Ybarra; grandchildren, Melody Rodriguez, Robert Charles Rodriguez (Toni), Aaron Martinez, Carly Martinez, Nathan Almanzar Jr., and Danae Almanzar; and great-grandchildren, Davion Rodriguez and Dylan Garcia. She was preceded in death by her parents; son Carlos Delgado III; 2 sisters; and 3 brothers. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home (allowing 40 people at a time and you must have a mask). Graveside services will be Friday, May 15, at 11 a.m. at Port Lavaca Cemetery with Rev. Jesse Alderete officiating. Pallbearers are Nathan Almanzar, Nathan Almanzar Jr., Marcus Martinez, Aaron Martinez, Robert Rodriguez, and Robert Charles Rodriguez. Honorary Pallbearers are Davion Rodriguez and Dylan Garcia . Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries