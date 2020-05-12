Delgado, Delia

DELIA DELGADO PORT LAVACA - Delia Delgado, 68, of Port Lavaca, went to be with the Lord, on May 4, 2020 . Visitation will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Graveside services will be Friday, May 15, at 11 a.m. at Port Lavaca Cemetery with Rev. Jesse Alderete officiating.

