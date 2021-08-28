Delia Marie Gonzales
CUERO — On Wednesday, August 25, 2021, Delia Marie Gonzales passed away peacefully at the age of 79 after a long battle with dementia. While as a hospice patient at her daughter’s home, family members had the opportunity to come and express their great love and support for her on this final journey. Like many hospice patients, she waited until she had a few minutes alone to make her final departure from this earth. Her family, with the support of the wonderful hospice staff were nearby but also understood that she needed to take this last step alone. Her life was filled with love and family. Delia was born in Cuero on July 10, 1942 and was so small at birth, her parents kept her in a shoebox to keep from losing her in the baby blankets. Even then she was amazingly strong. Delia was born to parents Theresa and Manuel Cervantes and joined four brothers and one sister. She enjoyed a happy childhood with a strong faith, a fierce sense of family and lots of music as she loved to dance. In March 1960, Delia met and married Manuel C. Gonzales Jr. Together they had seven children and a lifetime of great memories. They also had several businesses, the most popular of which was Manuel’s Restaurant. Delia’s cooking and hospitality skills were legendary. She passed on many recipes and a work ethic that was unmatched. After retiring, Delia spent the remainder of her years with her husband and family in Cuero until Manuel’s death in February 2012. Delia then spent several years living in Washington state with family and her final years in a long term care facility where she would listen to music and tap her foot in perfect beat, longing to dance again. Delia is dancing again, now and forever. Delia is preceded in death by her husband Manuel; her parents; siblings; Samuel and Bertha and grandson Robert Anzualda Jr. Delia is survived by her children, Maria Theresa Mutschler, Sharon Laqua (Dusty), Lisa Hinojosa, Corina Westfahl (Jeff), Veronica Thorvilson (Rick), Manuel Gonzales III (Crystal), and Christopher Gonzales (Theresa). Delia is also survived by brothers, Tony Cervantes, Manuel Cervantes Jr. (Elaine) and Rick Cervantes (Rhett). Delia leaves many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Due to COVID, a mass and memorial service will follow at a later date. Her family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Delia’s name to: Lori Olson Marks Foundation for Hospice Care Inc. P.O. Box 3881 Idaho Falls, ID 83403. You may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
