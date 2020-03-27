DELIA GONZALES NAVA VICTORIA - Delia Gonzales Nava, of Victoria, Texas, gained her angel wings on Friday, March 20, 2020, at the age of 84. She was born in Yorktown, Texas, on May 18, 1935, to the late Isaac Gonzales and Petra Leos. Delia was surrounded by her immediate family who never left her side the last few weeks of her life. She married the love of her life, Emil Nava, on October 23, 1955. She was a remarkable woman that cherished her immediate and extended family. Some of her best qualities were being a Christian woman, having the title of the Gonzales Family Matriarch and engaging in her culinary skills. She enjoyed entertaining and always was the family photographer. She adored being around her grandchildren whom she loved very much. Delia is survived by her daughters, Ophelia Lopez (Robert) of Victoria, Sylvia Figueroa (Santos) of Victoria, and Rachel Lippe of Victoria; son, David Nava (Arlette) of Edna; sister, Rachel Ybarbo (Houston); brother, Ernest Gonzales: sister-in-laws, Janie Gonzales, and Mary Gonzales; grandchildren, Megan Moore (Joey), Ashley Murphy (Sam), Emily Nava, Derrick Lippe, and Dillon Lippe. In addition to her parents; she is preceded in death by her husband, Emil Nava; brothers, Emil Gonzales, and Joe Angel Gonzales. Services will be held at a later date. Pallbearers will be Derrick Lippe, Dillon Lippe, Sam Murphy, Joey Moore, Elton Crochran, and Jeffrey Lassmann. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Harbor Hospice, 5606 N. Navarro St., Victoria, Texas, 77904, 361-579-7120. Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221. www.oaklawnfhednatx.com
