Della Ruth Henneke
WOODSBORO — Della Ruth Henneke Della Ruth Henneke, 91, of Woodsboro, Texas, went to be with the Lord on April 20, 2023. Ruth was born on December 15, 1931 in Nordheim, Texas. In the 1940’s she moved to Woodsboro, Texas. She married Victor Anton Henneke, Jr. in 1958 and they resided together in Woodsboro for over 60 years. She was preceded in death by her husband Victor Henneke, son Dennis Henneke, son-in-law Leonard Piland, grandson Anthony Repka, great grand-daughter Brooklynn Atwood, her parents AJ and Elsie Thurk, and her sister Ruby Haldeman. She is survived by her daughter Nancy Piland; and son Gene Henneke and wife Maria Henneke; her grandchildren, Timothy Repka, Jr., Amy Repka, Michelle Henneke, Joseph Henneke; and her three great grandchildren, Jaslynn Abila, Bryant Atwood and Lane Atwood. In the early years of their marriage, Ruth helped Victor operate the Henneke Roller Rink. Afer the birth of her children, she was a loving and devoted mother and was always there for them, attending all their events and actvities. Ruth enjoyed creative hobbies which included crocheting, sewing and needlepoint. She also loved to cook. She had hundreds of recipes and would spend hours reading recipes and trying out new dishes. In additon to her hobbies, she was always up for a good domino game with family and friends. Ruth spent much of her time volunteering at Peace Lutheran Church, where she a attended for over 70 years. She was a devoted volunteer and rarely missed a rummage sale. She made many friendships and memories over the decades. Ruth was such a kind and giving person and will be so dearly missed by all those who loved her. Her gentle spirit and loving heart leaves a memorable legacy for her whole family. The pallbearers will be her grandsons, Timothy Repka, Jr. and Joseph Henneke; great grandsons Bryant Atwood and Lane Atwood; William Ferguson and Johnny Schlabach. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 1 from 5-7pm at Moore’s Funeral Home in Refugio, Texas. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 2 at 10am at Peace Lutheran Church at 809 Locke St, Woodsboro Texas. Reception immediately following the service. Graveside service will be held in Yorktown at 2:00pm at Saint Paul Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to make a donation to Peace Lutheran Church in Ruth’s honor where she was a member for over 70 years
