INEZ — Delmuth “Del” (Buddy) Schulz, 85, went to be with Jesus on March 31, 2023, after a lengthy illness. He and his wife Edna shared over sixty-one years of marriage.
Born in Welcome, Texas, he spent much of his childhood in Danevang near El Campo, and he graduated from El Campo High School in 1956. He received his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees from Sam Houston State University, and he taught in Aldine, Edna, and Victoria ISDs, teaching drafting and design at Victoria High School for over thirty years.
Del was a member of First Baptist Church, and he blessed many people in his community with his friendship, the abundance of his garden, and the excellence of his wood craftsmanship.
He is survived by his wife Edna, his daughter and son-in-law Sara and Charlie Elsner, his son and daughter-in-law Steven and Carleen Schulz; grandchildren Isaac and Haley Elsner, Grace and Paul Griffith, Olivia and Ray Clark, Ben Elsner, Cale Schulz, Gloria Elsner, Hannah Schulz, Noah Elsner, Lacy Schulz, Mercy Elsner, and Emma Elsner; and great-grandchildren Elliott Griffith and Asa Clark. He is preceded in death by his parents Dennis and Anita Schulz, and brothers Virgil, Dennis Jr., and Lilburn Schulz.
Visitation will be held on April 7, 2023 at 9am at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, with a memorial service beginning at 10am. Interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
