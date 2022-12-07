Delores Ann Marshall
— With deep sorrow and much love, we mourn the passing of Delores Ann Marshall on November 24, 2022, at the age of 71.
Delores was born on May 19, 1951, to Anthony and Leverette Gerdes, the first of four children. She grew up in Edna, Texas, graduated from Edna High School in 1969, and earned her master’s degree in education from Sam Houston State in 1974. She met Stephen Marshall at Sam Houston State, whom she went on to marry and have five children with. Following graduation, Delores and Stephen moved to Houston, Texas.
Delores was an established and beloved teacher for 29 years, touching the lives of countless children with her compassionate and giving heart. She enjoyed a broad range of music genres, with Elvis Presley consistently making the top of her list. Her hobbies included cooking, sewing, traveling, laughing with friends, and especially spending time with her children and grandchildren. Stephen and Delores were proud to see all five of their kids graduate college, and later relocated to Dallas, Texas, to be closer to them.
Delores lived each day for her family, and her kindness and love will be greatly missed.
Delores will be lovingly remembered by daughter Celeste Reid and son-in-law Chris; daughter Lindsey McCartney and son-in-law Shane; daughter Tere Zandy and son-in- law Keyan; son Daniel Marshall and daughter-in-law Emily; son Joshua Marshall; brother Martin Gerdes; sister Nancy Gerdes; and brother Chris Gerdes and wife Nadezhda. Also left to cherish her memory are nine grandchildren: Carson Marshall, Kingsland Reid, Marshall Zandy, Sutton Reid, Harper McCartney, Calvin Zandy, Emma McCartney, Olivia Marshall, and Elijah Marshall.
A celebration of Delores’ life will be held at a future date. Please contact lovemetenderdelores@yahoo.com if interested in receiving details.
In place of flowers, the family welcomes donations made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org) as an expression of sympathy and remembrance.
The Alzheimer’s Association’s purpose is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.
